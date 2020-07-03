Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.64 million and $5.38 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.02489095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 643,103,328 coins and its circulating supply is 271,646,135 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

