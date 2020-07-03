Susquehanna Bancshares Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $54.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that II-VI will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 40.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.