SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.66 Million

Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $742.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.60 million and the highest is $802.10 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $863.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.72.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,831. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.34. 294,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

