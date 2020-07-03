SVB Leerink Trims Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Target Price to $19.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. FIX began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an add rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.69. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 131,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 555,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 75,251 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

