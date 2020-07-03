Swarm Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,246.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01697044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00168810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.