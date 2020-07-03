Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $413,230.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Binance, Upbit and Livecoin. Syscoin has a total market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $413,230.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00454231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003406 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 589,765,059 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

