Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $16.65 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $430,087.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00454191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000719 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003418 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 589,808,153 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

