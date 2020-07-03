Tachyon Protocol Price Hits $0.0737 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and $379,402.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.01022933 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

