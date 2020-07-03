TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $69.95

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.50, but opened at $69.95. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 2,688,000 shares changing hands.

TAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,183,000 after acquiring an additional 470,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 640,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 279,973 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

