Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,954,800.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

TNDM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

