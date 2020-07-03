Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,951. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $33.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

