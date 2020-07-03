TenX Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. TenX has a market cap of $6.62 million and $986,374.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.04831905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,268,706 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

