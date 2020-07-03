Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 36,500 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$17,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,556,757 shares in the company, valued at C$12,011,675.79.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 35,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

