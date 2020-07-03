Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,398. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 1,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.