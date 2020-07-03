The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The Mission Group stock remained flat at $GBX 62 ($0.76) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75,947 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.25. The company has a market cap of $62.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

