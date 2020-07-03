Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006167 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002132 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

