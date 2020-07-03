THETA Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. THETA has a market capitalization of $189.82 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, WazirX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.04903524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, WazirX, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

