Thomas Girschweiler Sells 305,583 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 305,583 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $4,430,953.50.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Thomas Girschweiler sold 492,277 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $7,334,927.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 3,724,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

