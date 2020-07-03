Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $198,597.56

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $198,597.56 and approximately $5,254.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.04801429 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

