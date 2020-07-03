Tierion One Day Trading Volume Tops $350,368.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $350,368.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.04964623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

