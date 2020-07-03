Titan Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $822,907.79 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Titan Coin has a market cap of $822,907.79 and $718.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002478 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 908,998,418 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

