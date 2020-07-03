TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.14. TOP SHIPS shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 57,276,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

