Total SA (EPA:FP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Total SA (EPA:FP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.06 ($43.89).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FP shares. HSBC set a €39.25 ($44.10) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Total alerts:

FP stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching €34.16 ($38.38). 6,921,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.76. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($55.43).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.