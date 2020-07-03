TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

TDG stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.33. 425,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,751. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.46.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

