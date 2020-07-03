Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1.31 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.04831905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.