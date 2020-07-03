TROY Market Cap Achieves $8.87 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01706463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,390,000,000 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

