TrueFeedBack (TFB) Trading Up 29.8% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $246,301.53 and approximately $13,239.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01700270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00109670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile