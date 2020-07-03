TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $141.53 million and $66.14 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010971 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HBUS, Kyber Network and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01699196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,943,984 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Koinex, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Cryptopia, HitBTC, HBUS, Kyber Network, WazirX, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Crex24 and Bitso. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

