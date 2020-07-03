Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,678.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.20 million and $8,678.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

