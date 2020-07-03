UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $381,155.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market cap of $2.68 million and $381,155.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

