Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $549.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $549.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.30 million and the highest is $590.94 million. Under Armour reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.58. 5,462,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Under Armour by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

