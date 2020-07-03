UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.66. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.76 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $19.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,953. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

