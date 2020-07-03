Universa (UTNP) Price Up 64.6% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Universa has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $14,077.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.