Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Universal Display by 372.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Universal Display by 38.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Universal Display by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

