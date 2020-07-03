Unobtanium (UNO) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $62.03 or 0.00682679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $12.55 million and $135.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,086.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.02442281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000497 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,370 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

