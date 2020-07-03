UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Tops $1.24 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00013647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $16.55 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00454657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000721 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003431 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

