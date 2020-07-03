Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Tops $15.55 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00017115 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.04903524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX, IDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.