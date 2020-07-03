USDJ (USDJ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $85,239.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. USDJ has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $85,239.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00169161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 4,295,560 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.