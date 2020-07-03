USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $2,945.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,086.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.02438021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00682498 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000469 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,501,642 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

