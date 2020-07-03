Utrust Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Utrust has a total market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.04793881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

