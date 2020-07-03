Utrust (UTK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and $1.02 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.04943402 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.