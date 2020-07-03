V Gordon Clemons Sells 4,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $323,235.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $107,790.00.

On Friday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $106,005.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $66,930.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $104,760.00.

On Friday, June 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $241,360.00.

On Friday, May 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $66,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $65,210.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.