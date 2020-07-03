ValiRx (LON:VAL) Posts Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (32.50) (($0.40)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
VAL opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. ValiRx has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.90 ($0.28).
About ValiRx
