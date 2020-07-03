ValiRx (LON:VAL) Posts Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (32.50) (($0.40)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

VAL opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. ValiRx has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.90 ($0.28).

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

