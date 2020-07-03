Valor Token (VALOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $571,467.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $571,467.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004750 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.04831905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.