Velas Hits Market Cap of $112.25 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $112.25 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002278 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005397 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,084,603,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.