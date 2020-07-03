Velas Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $110.60 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002281 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005428 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,084,603,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

