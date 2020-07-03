Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $960.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $993.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $927.50 million. Ventas reported sales of $950.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 553,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 15.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

