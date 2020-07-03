Veritaseum (VERI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $749.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00048767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and $749.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, HitBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

