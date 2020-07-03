Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Veros has a total market cap of $169,662.25 and $52,072.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01697025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

