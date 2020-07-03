Vertcoin Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003044 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex and QBTC. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $248,602.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,131.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.02499442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.02426659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00452977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00718512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00565971 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,452,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, YoBit, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Coinroom, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.